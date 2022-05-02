Top SA DJ At Victoria-Falls No Show

By- Top South African artists DJ Maphorisa and KabzaDay Zimbabwean Sha Sha who is based in South Africa were in no show for the Victoria Falls Carnival despite being given everything they needed to travel.

Reports suggest they had two shows in South Africa.

Day of the Carnival was set to kick off the celebrations with headliners DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha, due to perform on the Pure Africa Sunset Cruise and at the main event later in the evening.

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha did not make their flights.

In a statement, High Yards Pty LTD (Agency) is demanding that the artists pay back the Full Booking fee, among other things.

DJ MAPHORISA, KABZA & SHASHA DID NOT HONOUR THE PERFORMANCE AGREEMENT AT THE 10TH EDITION EVENT OF THE VIC FALLS CARNIVAL (ZIMBABWE) AS AGREED

Di Maphonsa, Kabza & Shasha were fully aware and paid in full for the Vic Falls Carnival event on the 29″ Of April 2022 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Booking Confirmations, Flight Confirmations and Accommodation Confirmations were sent to them as agreed and emails were sent to them several times before, for some reason they did not show up at the airport on the day of travel.

From the Vic Falls Carnival side, they honored the contract as agreed. Above and beyond we tried to communicate with the artists to change the date of performance but still we could not get hold of them despite all the effort and all means of communication from our side.

The Artists have shown total disregard to the contract and this is unacceptable. The Artists should;

1. Pay back the Full Booking Fee.

2. Pay back All the flights that were booked on time.

3. Pay back for accommodation that was booked on time.

4. Give Vic Falls Carnival a statement in this regard.

5. Mostly, Apologize to the FANS who travelled all over the World to come see them perform.

Regards High Yards Pty LTD (Agency)

Stan Chingozho

This comes at the backdrop of increasing calls for promoters to value local artists who are said to be outperforming their visiting counterparts whenever they perform together.

