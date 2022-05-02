ZEC Registers Wooden Pens As Voters

Spread the love

By- Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC, in Kariba is said to have registered 87 people at a vacant industrial area that only has wooden pens.

This vote rigging plot has been discovered before this weekend’s by-election in the country’s Northern border town.

CCC Tweeted Monday:

On 7 May, there is a by-election in Kariba Municipality. 87 people are registered at Stand 1110 Chawara – a vacant industrial stand with wooden pens. Nobody stays there. The matter has been forwarded to our elections department for investigation.

🟡On 7 May, there is a by-election in Kariba Municipality.



🟡87 people are registered at Stand 1110 Chawara – a vacant industrial stand with wooden pens. Nobody stays there.



🟡The matter has been forwarded to our elections department for investigation. #ZECMustExplain @ZECzim pic.twitter.com/OraShLUygV — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) May 2, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...