ZEC Registers Wooden Pens As Voters
2 May 2022
By- Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC, in Kariba is said to have registered 87 people at a vacant industrial area that only has wooden pens.
This vote rigging plot has been discovered before this weekend’s by-election in the country’s Northern border town.
CCC Tweeted Monday:
On 7 May, there is a by-election in Kariba Municipality. 87 people are registered at Stand 1110 Chawara – a vacant industrial stand with wooden pens. Nobody stays there. The matter has been forwarded to our elections department for investigation.