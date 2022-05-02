Zinasu Calls For Universities Total Shut-Down

Spread the love

By- The country’s biggest University students union, Zinasu, said it would next week shut down all universities and colleges.

The shutdown, according to Zinasu is a protest against the reluctance of the government to address students’ concerns.

Zinasu tweeted:

We tried to negotiate with Amon Murwira but the negotiations failed to produce the desired outcome. Fellow students I know you were waiting for a signal. The signal is here! 9 May we are shutting down all Universities and Colleges. #FeesMustFall #9MayShutdown

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...