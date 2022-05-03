End ZUPCO Monopoly, Biti Tells Mnangagwa
3 May 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Tough-talking Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti has accused Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of stealing pensioners’ funds.
Speaking at May Day Celebrations in Dzivarasekwa on Sunday, Hon Biti dismissed Mr Mnangagwa’s useless economic policies.
The CCC vice president also slammed the ZUPCO monopoly.
In a statement CCC HARARE EAST said :
@BitiTendai
says government should urgently address the current currency, pension & inflation crisis before the situation worsens.
Hon
@BitiTendai
was speaking during #WorkersDay Commemorations at Chemhanza Stadium in Dzivarasekwa today.”