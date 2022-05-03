Farai Jere: “No Regrets On Dismissal Of Six Caps United Players”

CAPS United president Farai Jere has declared that he does not want to see the six players fired by the Green Machine for the strike which nearly led to their match against Cranborne Bullets being called off last Sunday.

Makepekepe players arrived at the National Sports Stadium late, forcing a 45-minute delay, in protest over the club leadership’s reluctance to review salaries and pay outstanding winning bonuses.

In response, the Jere-led administration dismissed six players believed to have been masterminds of the strike – Dennis Dauda, Devon Chafa, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Clive Augusto, Simba Chinani, and Ronald Chitiyo.

Jere, who is also the Premier Soccer League Chairman, said he does not want to see the dismissed players at CAPS.

“I have fired the six players. I don’t want to see them at Caps United. The reason is that results have not been coming. It is not consistent with their profiles. Their letters of dismissal have already been written and I am signing them right now. You can imagine, their salaries are paid up, they are up to date, but they participate in industrial action simply because they have not been paid bonuses for two matches,” he told NewsDay Sport.

“They want to be paid in United States dollars. They were also disrespectful to the coaches. Imagine, they selected their starting 11 where Chinani was the coach and even called for the substitution of Joseph Tulani. These players are bringing football into disrepute. Can I tolerate this?” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

