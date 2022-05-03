Gardener Crashes Boss’ Merc, Sets It On Fire

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- An adventurous gardener who allegedly stole his employer’s vehicle, got involved in an accident before setting it ablaze in an attempt to conceal the crime has appeared before court.

24 year old Tinashe Kethani allegedly took advantage of his employer’s absence and stole his boss’s Mercedes Benz to go for a drive with his friends.

The car was involved in an accident. In a bid to conceal the crime, Kethani set the car ablaze.

When he appeared before a Harare court, he was remanded in custody.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...