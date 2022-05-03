ZimEye
1. The MDC will hold its Ordinary Congress at the end of June, 2022. At this Congress the top leadership of the party will be democratically elected through a secret ballot in terms of the party constitution by delegates from the Wards, Districts& Provinces— Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) May 3, 2022
2. The Ordinary Congress will also deal with any proposed amendments to the constitution as well as key policy issues to guide the party in the execution of its mandate which is to bring decratic change in Zimbabwe. https://t.co/RdX1FOVU0u
3. Observers from other political parties, civil society as well as the press will be invited to the congress and are free to cover it in any lawful manner that they want. https://t.co/RDl6GAU7Cm— Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) May 3, 2022
4. The MDC is a social democratic party. It's guiding values are freedom, Justice, equality, solidarity, democracy, constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law. https://t.co/l9nd5uzVBn— Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) May 3, 2022
5. Our vision for Zimbabwe is a peaceful, democratic, prosperous, developmental and inclusive nation which leaves no one behind. https://t.co/e2mD7KRxPe— Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) May 3, 2022
