Ngodzo To Remain At Real Betis Despite Bulawayo City Appointment

Spread the love

Johannes Ngodzo will remain within Real Betis Academy structures despite being appointed the interim co-head coach of Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City.

The gaffer will take charge of the team together with Mduduzi Mpofu following the sacking of Philani Ncube after failing to deliver positive results and left the team in the drop zone.

The appointment will not affect Ngodzo’s arrangement with the Betis since the academy is working with City on its project in Bulawayo.

Academy chairman Gerald Sibanda explained to Soccer24: “Johannes Ngodzo’s appointed with Bulawayo City doesn’t affect his position with Betis. He is still part of our coaching team in Bulawayo together with Gift Lunga.

“The appointment is a fantastic opportunity for us because we are already working with Bulawayo City FC and the Bulawayo City Council (the club owners).

“What Bulawayo City will bring to the pitch, will involve some of the work that we shall be doing on grassroot level.

“We are very happy with the appointment.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...