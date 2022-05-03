Tragedy As Cop Dies In Horrific Crash

By A Correspondent- A police officer died yesterday morning after he was involved in an accident when his car collided with a Zupco bus along Khami Road in Bulawayo.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said the name of the deceased will be released after the next of kin has been informed.

“Unfortunately the accident claimed one life and the person was a policeman, more details are yet to be issued,” he said.

When Sunday News visited the scene yesterday, the whole road was still closed as police and ambulances were clearing the wreckage.

Witnesses said the police officer was driving a Toyota Granvia and made a u-turn resulting in the collision.

“The driver of the car was trapped in the car and when police came the body was retrieved and covered with a red blanket, that is how I saw he had died,” said the witness.-statemedia

