WATCH- Vehicle With Two Corpses Retrieved From Runde River

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Details of the ZRP The Sub-Aqua unit, with the help of villagers from Chilonga in southern Chiredzi, have retrieved the two bodies stuck in a pickup truck which drowned in Runde river on Saturday.

According to reports the two, a male and a female, had attempted to cross the flooded Chilonga Bridge in Chiredzi.

Watch the video below:

WATCH- @PoliceZimbabwe 's sub aqua unit with the help of locals retrieves two corpses from #RundeRiver pic.twitter.com/hmS6U5fl7t — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 3, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...