Zanu PF Wreaks Havoc In Chitungwiza

By- Zanu PF thugs in Chitungwiza on Monday brutalised and injured several CCC supporters who were conducting a voter mobilisation campaign .

Below is the CCC party’s statement describing the barbaric attacks:

The Zanu PF thugs have injured one of our members who’s part of the door to door election campaign team in Ward 7, Zengeza West Constituency this afternoon. This violent behaviour by the regime in Harare is archaic & has no space in modern politics.

We’re currently at Chitungwiza Hospital where by-election candidates for Ward 7, Zengeza West Constituency Lovemore Maiko, Lazarus Sigauke & others are being treated after sustaining injuries from a violent attack by Zanu PF hooligans.

The party’s spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere also condemned the attack. She said:

We condemn the violent attacks by Zanu PF on CCC members following our peaceful Ward 7 Chitungwiza voter mobilization campaign. Zanu PF is doing everything it can to impede the holding of a free & fair election. Cllr Maiko our candidate was also badly injured.

