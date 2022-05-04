Kalimbwe Calls Linda To Order, Tells Her To Bath First

By- Zambia’s ruling party spokesperson, Joseph Kalimbwe has called fly-by-night Zimbabwean politician, Linda Masarira to order and challenged her to bath first before she comes out in public.

The United Party for National Development spokesman said this on Twitter responding to Masarira’s comments on Zambia’s domestic affairs.

Tweeted Kalimbwe:

Last night i read a tabloid article where Linda Masarira of LEAD commented on AFRICOM in Zambia. She says “Hakainde is a security threat to SADC”. Its sad, Linda has no moral standing to lecture & insult Zambia. She must get water, soap & offer democracy lectures in Borrowdale !

