Soccer Fan Stabs Wrong Man In Case Of Mistaken Identity

A Chipinge man escaped death by a whisker after he was stabbed in the neck and shoulder in a case of mistaken identity.

Washington Chitokonye, a football fan, allegedly stabbed Trymore Mugariri with an okapi knife in the stomach before vanishing from the scene.

Chitokonye reportedly mistook Mugariri for another fan whom he had had a misunderstanding with earlier during the day.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident.

He said:

The incident happened at Muumbe Football Grounds in Magamba Village in Chief Musikavanhu’s area.

The two were among soccer fans who had gathered at the grounds to watch a soccer match.

During the match, Chitokonye had an altercation with someone who was drunk and was wearing a red T-shirt.

After the match, Chitokonye approached Mugariri who was also wearing a red T-shirt and mistook him for the drunk man he had earlier had an altercation with.

Chitokonye withdrew an okapi knife and stabbed Mugariri on the neck and on the left shoulder.

Chitokonye fled from the scene after realising that he had stabbed the wrong person.

Mugariri, who was writhing in pain sought medical attention at Rimbi Clinic where he was treated and discharged.- Manica Post

