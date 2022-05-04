ZACC Descends On Mutare Man Accused Of Smuggling ‘Mabhero’

A man from Mutare suspected to be the mastermind of a syndicate smuggling second-hand clothes into Zimbabwe from Mozambique, Edward Muhamba, has seen his property and trucks worth US$500 000 frozen by the High Court until he explains how he acquired them.

The High Court gave him 30 days to explain in a sworn statement, including receipts and other proof, how he acquired the two commercial properties, a house and five trucks or risk having the lot forfeited to the State. He has never declared any income from employment or business for tax purposes.

Muhamba had his trucks impounded by the police on previous occasions while ferrying allegedly smuggled second-hand clothes. In one of the cases, police chose to arrest two detectives who had impounded his vehicle laden with 142 bales of clothes on charges of criminal abuse of office and used him as a State witness.

Last year, Muhamba was part of a gang that was picked up for allegedly fighting over smuggling routes in Mutare. Investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) implicate him in smuggling of bales of second-hand clothes, money laundering and unlawful dealing in diamonds. So now he must explain how he amassed his wealth within a short space of time.

Muhamba (39), according to preliminary investigations, has never been employed by a reputable company, neither does he pay tax to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for any known business. Good incomes tend to come from a good job or a good business or both.

The Prosecutor General, acting on ZACC instructions, successfully obtained a court order freezing Muhamba’s known assets last week.

The same order, issued by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, compels Muhamba to file a written explanation on how he acquired the following assets:

Stand 11708 Beira Corridor 2 Mutare, worth US$25 000;

Commercial stand 12 Muduna Crescent, Nyamakate Industrial area in Mutare, valued at US$250 000;

975 Chikanga Phase One, Mutare, worth US$100 000;

Hino Ranger truck registration number ABK3205, valued at US$12 000;

Hino truck registration number ABK 1931, valued at US$20 000;

Hino Ranger truck registration number ABR 0066, valued at US$20 000; and

Toyota Hilux registration number AEL 0648, valued at US$45 000.

Justice Kwenda wants Muhamba to submit the written explanation to the head of ZACC’s Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Unit within 30 days of service of the order.

Receipts and other supporting documentation should be attached to the report to prove the legitimacy of the wealth. Failure to give a satisfactory explanation may result in the assets being forfeited to the State, as tainted property.

-Herald

