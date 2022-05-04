Zim Now Has Two Footballers In English Premier League

Jordan Zemura will be playing in the English Premier League next season after his Bournemouth side earned automatic promotion to the top-flight following their 1-0 victory over Nottingham on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean started in the game and played the entire ninety minutes.

The Cherries secured the victory courtesy of Kieffer Moore’s strike in the 83rd minute.

Scott Parker’s side will finish the campaign in the second place, six points clear of Forest, who are thord on the log.

Zemura will join fellow Warriors team-mate Marvelous Nakamba who plays for Aston Villa in the EPL.

The Cherries, meanwhile, returns to the top-flight two years after their relegation in 2020.

-Soccer24

