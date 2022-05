Chamisa Invades Mat South

Spread the love

By- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa will this Saturday be in Gwanda where he will address a rally.

Announcing the Gwanda rally on tweeter, the CCC party said they will be celebrating their March 26 by-election victory.

CCC tweeted:

The Yellow Movement is in Gwanda this Saturday. Come let’s celebrate together #GwandaCelebrationRally #VictoryRally Phelandaba Stadium 10am-5pm

🟡The Yellow Movement is in Gwanda this Saturday.



🟡Come let's celebrate together #GwandaCelebrationRally

#VictoryRally



🟡Phelandaba Stadium



🟡10am-5pm pic.twitter.com/VsMUpmG5S7 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) May 5, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...