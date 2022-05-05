ZimEye
Our Ward 7 Council by election candidate Lovemore Maiko is advising me that he hs just bn phoned by Officer Commanding Chitungwiza District C/S Muguti threatening him with death if ever he holds any campaign activities in his ward.He has bn told not 2 do anything or else die— HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) May 5, 2022
