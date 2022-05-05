Madrid In Astonishing Comeback To Overcome Manchester City

Real Madrid produced an astonishing late comeback against Manchester City to set up a Champions League final against Liverpool, as Karim Benzema’s extra-time penalty winner gave them an incredible 6-5 aggregate win over City.

The 13-time winners were trailing 5-3 on aggregate heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu after Riyad Mahrez had given City the lead (73).

But two goals in two minutes from substitute Rodrygo dramatically made it 2-1 (5-5 on aggregate) to Real in the 91st minute to send the tie to extra-time.

Real’s epic fightback was then complete in the fifth minute of extra-time as Benzema scored a penalty after being brought down by Ruben Dias.

Real Madrid made two changes from the first leg defeat as Casemiro returned in midfield with Rodrygo dropping out, while Nacho replaced David Alaba, who was only fit enough for the bench.

Man City also made two changes from the home win over Real as Kyle Walker returned from injury to replace John Stones while Joao Cancelo came back from suspension to take Oleksandr Zinchenko’s place.

City came close to forcing a penalty shootout but Fernandinho put a chance wide at the back post at the end of the first half of extra-time, as the Premier League leaders missed out on making it back-to-back Champions League finals.- SkySports

