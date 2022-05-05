Mwonzora Moves To Delete Tsvangirai History

By- MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora said he wanted to amend the party’s constitution so that it suits what he wants.

He said he wanted to do this in June during his party’s congress.

The MDC-T held its extra-ordinary congress in December 2020 where Mwonzora defeated Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi who were also interested in replacing the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Posting on Twitter, Mwonzora said the ordinary congress will allow the party to elect new leaders while also proposing amendments to the constitution.

“The MDC will hold its Ordinary Congress at the end of June, 2022. At this Congress the top leadership of the party will be democratically elected through a secret ballot in terms of the party constitution by delegates from the Wards, Districts& Provinces

“The Ordinary Congress will also deal with any proposed amendments to the constitution as well as key policy issues to guide the party in the execution of its mandate which is to bring democratic change in Zimbabwe.”

