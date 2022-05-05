Police Ban Chamisa Rally

By- Police in Chitungwiza have banned CCC rally which was supposed to be held today.

Posting on their twitter account Thursday, CCC said the police did not give reasons for blocking their rally.

CCC posted:

Police have banned a rally set for Chitungwiza today. This is being challenged in court. Cllr Maiko is standing in Saturday’s by-election. Zanu PF continues to violently disrupt our campaign activities. We call for a free & fair playing field in the lead up to 2023.

