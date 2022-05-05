President Chamisa Determined To End Zanu PF Dominance In Rural Areas

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ party will be in Bulilima West on Friday.

Citizens’ President Advocate Nelson Chamisa will address a rally at Madlambuzi Business Centre, Bulilima West.

Citizens Coalition For Change is determined to end Zanu PF dominance in rural areas.

“The Yellow movement is in Bulilima West at Madlambuzi Business Centre this Friday as we continue to mobilize the masses in all corners of Zimbabwe to ensure we attain our 6 million voter target in 2023! #RegisterToVoteZW #YellowRally,” CCC said in a statement.

“This Friday, 6 May 2022, we will be hosting a #YellowRally in Bulilima West at Madlambuzi Business Centre.

We continue to mobilize the masses in all corners of Zimbabwe to ensure we attain our 6 million voter target in 2023,” CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said in a statement on Twitter.

