MURDER: Step-Mum Chops Own Son To Pieces In SA

A monster stepmother from Zimbabwe’s Kezi area has been arrested in South Africa for killing her six-year-old son and chopping him to pieces.

Colonel Dimakatso Sello of South African Police Media confirmed the incident.

Senzeni Desire Ndebele is alleged to have murdered and dismembered her stepson to spite her husband for reasons not yet known.

he then put the body parts in a sack. It is not yet known when the boy was killed but Senzeni packed her bags on Thursday last week and fled with her other two children.

The body of the boy was discovered on Friday at Turffontein in the city of Johannesburg where she was staying.

Senzeni’s husband and father of the murdered boy, Newton Mntinsi said he had no clue on why his son was slain.

“I’m shocked by what my wife has done to me, we didn’t have any conflict with each other so that I may think she was revenging on my kid, everything was just okay between us,” he said.

Senzeni’s attempt to flee from justice was abortive as she was arrested at Sasol garage in Johannesburg on her way to Eastern Cape.

According to Mntinsi, they are still waiting for the post-mortem results to know when the kid was killed.- B Metro

