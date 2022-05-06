Tendai Chirau Booted Out Of Zanu PF Youth Leadership

By- A new Zanu PF National Youth League Executive was elected into office at the 7th National Youth Conference Thursday.

The new executive will be presented to the ruling party’s First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the conference comes to its final stages.

The party’s National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha announced the results Thursday night.

The List of Winners:

i). John Paradza (Masvingo Provincial Youth chairman) – Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs. Takes over from Tendai Chirau, who has been at the helm in an acting capacity.

ii). Tendai Chiwetu – Secretary for Administration

iii). Danmore Mambondiani -deputy Secretary for Administration

iv). Tsungai Makumbe (Mashonaland Central) – Political Commissar,

v). Taurai Kandishaya – Deputy Political Commissar,

vi). Garikai Zonde – Secretary for Finance post,

vii). Valeria Makonza – Secretary for External Affairs,

viii). Innocent Dube – Transport and Social Welfare ,

ix). Phillippa Mukono – Information and Publicity,

x). Margaret Nyerere – Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment,

xi). Munashe Mututsa – Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology,

xii). Admire Ndlovu – Secretary for Economic Affairs,

xiii). Luckmore Gapa – Secretary for Health and Child Care,

xiv). Nalede Maunganidze – Secretary for Gender,

xv). Nomatter Topotsa – Secretary for Lands portfolio,

xvi). Future Mhlanga – Secretary for Disabled,

xvii). Batsirai Matiza – Secretary for Environment,

xviii). Tubelihle Ncube – Secretary for Security,

xix). Munashe Mabika – Secretary for Business Liaison.

