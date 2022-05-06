Zanu PF Chitungwiza Election Rigging Plot Exposed

By- Citizens Coalition for Change said they have uncovered a tomorrow Chitungwiza by-election rigging plan by Zanu PF.

Posting on tweeter Friday, CCC, said they would not allow Zanu PF to steal people’s will.

“We have uncovered a plot by ZANU PF operatives to rig tomorrow’s Chitungwiza Ward 7 by election. We have put in place a foolproof mechanism to detect, expose and thwart any rigging shenanigans. We shall defend our votes. We are more than ready for tomorrow,” posted CCC.

