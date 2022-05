Zanu PF Panics As Chamisa Invades Mat South

By- Zanu PF leadership is said to be panicking the invasion by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in Matabeleland region for his weekend rallies

Chamisa on Friday announced that he was in Bulilima.

He will also be in Gwanda where he will address his supporters

CCC tweeted this week:

The Yellow Movement is in Gwanda this Saturday. Come let’s celebrate together #GwandaCelebrationRally #VictoryRally Phelandaba Stadium 10am-5pm

