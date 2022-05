BREAKING: CCC Wins Bi Elections Despite Violence Attacks

Spread the love

Below are some of the results from the just ended Bi elections where Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party has won all seats despite violence unleashed against its members.

Attempted murder of CCC Polling Agent Justin Pitikanyi at Tangenhamo Primary School Ward 7 Command Centre. ZANU-PF Youths come armed with Irons Bars, Caterpuls, stones and bricks. Polling agents were temporarily dispursed at the Command Centre.Despite the attack we are winning pic.twitter.com/DzozvgdNwC — Denford Ngadziore (@DenfordNgadzio1) May 7, 2022

Results 7 May By-election results update):

1. CCC wins Chikakanga Dangamvura Ward 16

2. CCC Wins Zengeza West Ward 7

3. CCC Wins Makoni Central Ward 5

4. CCC Wins Kariba Ward 4

5. CCC Wins Mutasa South Ward 14

6. ZANU PF wins Mt Darwin South Ward 40

Results 7 May By-election results update):

1. CCC wins Chikakanga Dangamvura Ward 16

2. CCC Wins Zengeza West Ward 7

Live updates:

CCC Wins Chikanga Ward 16

7 May By-election results update):

1. CCC wins Chikakanga Dangamvura Ward 16

2. CCC Wins Zengeza West Ward 7

3. CCC Wins Makoni Central Ward 5

4. CCC Wins Kariba Ward 4

5. ZANU PF wins Mt Darwin South Ward 40

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...