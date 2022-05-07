“Mnangagwa We Are Watching You”

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is losing sleep over the national shutdown announced by pressure groups.

ZINASU and ARTUZ have called for the shutdown due to the worsening economic crisis.

“ARTUZ Teachers Union and ZINASU Students Union are shutting down schools and universities on 9 May.

Citizens have been patient with the Government for the past four years, but enough is enough! Let’s stay home on 9 May,” ARTUZ and ZINASU said in joint statement.

The statement below is also circulating on social media:

STAY AWAY ALERT 9 MAY 2022

CITIZEN DEMANDS:

Bring back kombis End currency crisis Reduce cost of living Reduce tertiary fees Capacitate hospitals Increase salaries and pensions

Further action will be taken if GVT does not act.

ShutdownZimbabwe

Commenting on the shutdown, South African politician Mmusi Maimane said :

“The world will be watching when #ShutDownZimbabwe happens. There is no room for suppression of the rights of the people, including the right to protest. There should be no obstruction of the people .”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...