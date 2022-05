Maringwa Lands Top CAF Post

Football Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa has been appointed to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Organising Committee for interclub competitions and Management of Club Licensing System.

The former Dynamos midfielder will be in the committee for a two-year period, starting this year until 2024.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

