Chamisa Celebrates Weekend By-elections Victory

By- Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC has congratulated his councillors who won the Saturday by-elections.

CCC won 7 out of the 8 wards which were contested on Saturday.

Chamisa tweeted:

Fellow Citizens, Congrats on #CCC 7/8 wards landslide victory in yesterday’s by-elections, against all odds &because of you citizens.Thank you for continuing to solidly support, mobilize and vote for change. Be part of the victorious forces. Join now. Support Change!#Godisinit.

