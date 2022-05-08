New Deal For Arteta At Arsenal

Spread the love

Arsenal have extended the contract of coach Mikel Arteta with three years.

The club announced the news on Friday morning.

“I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today,” Mikel said after signing the extension, which runs until the end of season 2024/25.

“When I spoke to Josh he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Arteta has been with the club since 2019 when he took over the reins following the sacking of Unai Emery.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...