Chamisa Speaks On By-elections Victory

Spread the love

By- CCC said Zimbabweans should continue voting against Zanu PF if they want a better Zimbabwe.

CCC posted on tweeter, Monday thanking Zimbabweans for voting for change in the last weekend’s by-elections.

Tweeted CCC:

Thank you, citizens for turning up to vote in the just ended by elections & for trouncing Zanu PF & all other parties emphatically. We remain focused on our goal of winning Zimbabwe for change in 2023! Register to Vote. Vote. Defend Your Vote. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana https://twitter.com/CCCZimbabwe/status/1523588823535714304

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...