Karenyi-Kore Pulls Thousands In Chiredzi

By- CCC vice President Lynnette Karenyi-Kore at the weekend rocked Chiredzi.

The CCC deputy president pulled thousands and promised them that her party was keen to develop Chiredzi if they are voted into power next year.

Karenyi-Kore later posted on tweeter:

Zimbabwe’s language policy should be explained clearly to communities speaking Shangani. And explained in their own language. Shangani has a role to play in our education system. The language and the people should not be neglected nor marginalized. Thank you, Chiredzi!

