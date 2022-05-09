Mnangagwa Mourns POLAD Ally

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent messages of condolence to the Mutengezanwa family following the passing of opposition United African National Congress leader Nesbert Mutengezanwa.

Below is Mnangagwa’s condolence message to the family of Mutengezanwa.

I received with deep grief news of the passing on of a political leader and a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). We have lost Mr Nesbert Mutengezanwa, Leader of the United African National Council (UANC). Outstanding in his individual rights, the man gave counsel to us as leaders, to the communities he served, and at a personal level, to his family. Sadly, all that wisdom is now gone, and our Nation is all the poorer for it. On behalf of the ruling party, Zanu PF, Government, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to express my most sincere condolences, foremost to the family of the dear departed, and then to the UANC Political Party, on its saddest loss.

In the light of their outstanding contributions to our society, I have seen it fit and proper that he be granted a State-Assisted Funeral.

May his soul rest in Eternal Peace.

E.D MNANGAGWA THE PRESIDENT

09/05/22

