President Chamisa Mother’s Day Message

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change chief change champion, President Nelson Chamisa has described victory over Zanu PF in the weekend by-elections as a sign of great things to come.

President Chamisa appealed to citizens to join the struggle for real change.

“Fellow Citizens, Congrats for #CCC 7/8 wards landslide victory in yesterday’s by elections,against all odds &because of you citizens.Thank you for continuing to solidly support,mobilize and vote for change.

Be part of the victorious forces.Join now. Support Change!#Godisinit,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

“Matebeleland south..I’m hugely moved by the commitment and genuine love shown by the elderly women in this struggle for Change in ZIMBABWE. Women are the engines and turbines of all struggles,” he added.

On Mother’s Day, President Chamisa said :

“MOTHERHOOD is a gift from God-a divine assignment,stewardship and higher purpose.The whole earth holds onto motherhood.Even for our Lord Jesus,Mary could not be replaced in her motherhood role.Let’s also remember Mother Earth & preserve it.Happy #MothersDay to our sweet mothers.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...