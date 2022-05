BREAKING: Another Accident Caused By Police Spikes

A Zimbabwe Republic Police female officer threw a spike and injured a civilian this afternoon.

The officer attacked a moving kombi in what led to the accident at just after mid day, in the capital city, Harare the Zim Passengers Association reports.

The NGO says it pleads with the police to refrain from using spikes. It says:

We've received a report that a policewoman threw a spike at a Kombi at Market Square Harare injuring a woman, around 12.30. As PAZ we are against use of spikes and encourage @PoliceZimbabwe

to use modern day tech to deal with errants. Spikes endanger civilians –@passengersasso1 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 10, 2022

A comment from the ZRPwas not possible at the time of writing. More follows.

