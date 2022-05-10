ZimEye
SCENES JUST AFTER: At the back of the truck: the cops who received a bribe from a Chinese citizen who paid a bribe just after being arrested in the Harare CBD pic.twitter.com/2ZnwjNdofe— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 10, 2022
SCENES JUST AFTER: At the back of the truck: the cops who received a bribe from a Chinese citizen who paid a bribe just after being arrested in the Harare CBD pic.twitter.com/2ZnwjNdofe
SCENES JUST AFTER: The cops who received the bribe in the capital, Harare pic.twitter.com/VGUhATTQVj
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 10, 2022
SCENES JUST AFTER: The cops who received the bribe in the capital, Harare pic.twitter.com/VGUhATTQVj