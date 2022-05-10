CCC Official In Court For Reporting Abduction

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The trial of CCC member John Rungano Mupanduki has been been postponed to May 23.

Mupanduki, who was abducted by suspected government agents in January was arrested for allegedly lying to a public authority.

Mupanduki’s laywer Martin Mureri said:

“We will back in court on May 23 and we are making an application for discharge.

Mupanduki is accused of making a false statement to a public authority.”

A CCC official in Masvingo described Mupanduki’s case as persecution by prosecution.

“This is a case of persecution by prosecution. Nothing lasts forever, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF will go.

Come 2023, Mnangagwa will be out of office,” said the official.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...