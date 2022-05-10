Chamisa Responds To Zanu PF Death Threats

Spread the love

By- The Nelson Chamisa led CCC party has responded to threats issued by Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya, Justice Mayor Wadyajena on opposition activists.

Wadyajena Tuesday tweeted saying that his party would hunt down and eliminate social justice activists organising peaceful protests against the government.

Responding to Wadyajena’s relcless statements Tesday, CCC tresurer general, David Coltart said the senior Zanu PF member should be called to order.

Tweeted Coltart:

This language coming from an MP is unlawful & unacceptable.

@PoliceZimbabwe

it is a crime to threaten to “hunt down & discipline” people. If crimes are committed it is the police & courts’ job to arrest & convict – no one else. But calling on people to stay at home isn’t a crime.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...