Gogo Chamisa A Great Mentor

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has described his late mother as a hardworking, prayerful and wise woman.

President Chamisa also described the late iconic woman as great mentor.

“This is my late mother Alice. She did God’s work on this earth and in my life.

Like most of our mothers out there, she was very hardworking,wise,kind,loving and prayerful. She educated,raised and mentored me.

“No man is poor who has a Godly mother.”―Abraham Lincoln.

Rest in Power Mai Neri! To God be all the glory,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

