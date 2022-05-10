Hwange Colliery Company Boss Dies

Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) managing director, Charles Zinyemba has died.

In a notice to employees this Sunday, HCCL said Zinyemba died early this morning. Read the notice:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our Managing Director, Dr C Zinyemba passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

Further information and funeral arrangements will be shared soon.

The company said Zinyemba was appointed as substantive managing director in August last year and had been a pillar in the mining firm. Added the notice:

In the meantime, the Administration team joins the Zinyemba family, HCCL employees and the entire Hwange community to mourn a pillar in the company and community.

Zinyemba was a Medical Practitioner who transformed into a Business Executive and worked for HCCL for nearly 20 years.

He was a holder of an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST- Zim) and MBChB from the University of Zimbabwe.

He was also a full member of the College of Primary Care Physicians of Zimbabwe (CPCPZ) and an Associate Member of the Institute of Directors of Zimbabwe (IoDZ).- Chronicle

