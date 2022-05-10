Komichi Signals Uniting With Chamisa Before 2023

By A Correspondent | MDC T Chairperson, Sen Morgen Komichi has indicated willingness to join a grand coalition with his nemesis Nelson Chamisa.

Speaking at the weekend, Sen Komichi said the stakes are higher for politicians because they have to look into the wishes of the masses.

He said,

It will be foolhardy for one political party to go it alone, because it doesn't help, because the main reason why you're forming a political party is because you want to serve the lives of the people of Zimbabwe, you're not really pushing for your personal interests- @MKomichi pic.twitter.com/VhuX1w4Eq9 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 10, 2022

