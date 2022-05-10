Recently Elected ZAPU Official Resigns

By A Correspondent- Opposition ZAPU’s treasure- general, Future kaZulu Msebele, has resigned from the party, just a few months after he was elected to the position.

Msebele was elected the party’s treasurer-general at the party’s elective congress held in Bulawayo last October where Sibangilizwe Nkomo, the son of the late vice president Joshua Nkomo, was elected the party’s president at the congress.

He tendered his resignation from the party in a letter dated May 9, 2022, but did not cite his reasons for quitting. Reads the letter:

It is with regret that I tender my resignation from our beloved party which I have served diligently and with pride and honour since my youth.

I find that my conscience does not allow me to carry on with my duties. Therefore, after much introspection and discourse with my family I have decided to lay down the baton. The revolution is a relay.

ZAPU spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu confirmed Msebele’s resignation saluting Msebele as a “true cadre.” Said Ndlovu:

Unfortunately, he did not state his reasons for resigning. The party is shocked at this decision as nobody expected it. While relevant organs will deliberate on this sudden turn of events, our party is poorer without Cde Future Msebele as he is one of the longest-serving members of the party having joined the youth front at revival. His rise to the position of treasurer-general was merited and testimony of his diligence and commitment to the mother party. He is an example of a true cadre.

One of the party’s senior officials members Patrick Ndlovu said the development is sad news to the party since Msebe was “very hardworking.”

