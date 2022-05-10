#ShutDownZimbabwe Shakes Mnangagwa

By- The Zanu PF government on Monday held high profile meetings to discuss the plight of workers.

These meetings, according to Team Pachedu, were held after Zimbabweans threatened to stage mass demonstartions against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Team Pachedu posted on Tweeter:

The primary purpose of the shutdown was to deliver a message. Today, several high-profile GVT meetings were held to further review the demands and some will soon be resolved. This shows that the message was delivered successfully. Thank you fellow citizens. #ShutDownZimbabwe

