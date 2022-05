Chamisa Mocks Mnangagwa’s Economic Recovery Dream

By-CCC President Nelson Chamisa has denounced President Emerson Mnangagwa’s economic plans saying that they have instead closed business opportunities for investors.

CCC posted on tweeter:

The man who once said Zimbabwe is open for business has done the opposite and effectively closed the nation for business and is severely hampering business activity . #WeNeedNewLeaders #CitizensActionForChange

@advocatemahere

