Change Can’t Happen Without New Leadership- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF is stalling meaningful change in the country, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

According to President Chamisa, change cannot happen without new leadership.

He also urged citizens to vote for change in 2023.

“There can never be CHANGE in ZIMBABWE without CHANGE of leadership.

CHANGE the direction of our country.

CHANGE the situation.

CHANGE the leaders.

Mobilize for CHANGE.

Organize for CHANGE.

Volunteer for CHANGE.

Choose CHANGE,Vote 4 CHANGE! #RegisterToVoteZW #fakapressure,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Commenting on news about bullet trains in South Africa, President Chamisa said :

“Our turn is coming! Our train is coming.”

On bullet trains in South Africa Eyewitness News reported:

“Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes http://dlvr.it/SQ4d5g”

