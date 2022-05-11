ED Economic Advisors In Panic Meetings As Economy Collapses

By-President Emerson Mnangagwa’s economic advisors are said to be stretching their heads trying to find new ideas of arresting inflation.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, his secretary George Guvamatanga and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, John Mangudya are said to be holding endless meetings to discuss possible ways of curbing the inflation.

Impeccable sources within the Finance Ministry told ZimEye.com the three have recommended the abandoning of the local currency the US dollar as the only solution.

” There is consensus among the three on the reintroduction of the US dollar but the problem is that there are no measures to bank-roll the green buck. The treasury has no Gold reserves to back up the forex should they abandon the local currency and this is the sticking point,” said the impeccable sources.

