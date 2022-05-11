July Moyo Under Fire Over Devolution Funds

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Manicaland chairperson, Proper Mutseyami has accused local government minister July Moyo of abusing devolution funds.

Mutseyami said Moyo was deliberately delaying the disbursement of the funds to local authorities so as he can keep embezzling the money.

The Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator said this during a constituency indaba recently convened by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) in Mutare.

The Indaba brought together councillors and residents in Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency to discuss devolution and road rehabilitation.

During the Indaba residents expressed deep concern over poor workmanship on the roads that were recently upgraded in the border town, some of which have been marred by potholes within a short space of time.

“Minister (July Moyo) is deliberately delaying the enactment of a devolution enabling Act so that they use that legal gap to keep abusing funds. The problem with devolution right now is that there is no Act which enables the law enshrined in the constitution to be implemented. Devolution is just a mere talk because there is no an enabling Act,” Mutseyami said.

He noted that most devolution funds that are being disbursed especially for road rehabilitation are being abused as contractors are normally roped in without following proper tender procedures.

