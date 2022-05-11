Police Intensify Search For Missing Grandpa

Police in Matabeleland South province are appealing for information that may lead to the location of an 87-year-old man from Filabusi who went missing on March 2.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said David Nkomo was last seen on March 2 around 9AM when he left his home for Sithenga Farm to look for herbs.

She said he is of a medium build and approximately 1,60 metres tall.

Inspector Mangena said Nkomo was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black trousers, blue sandals and a black sun hat.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public who might have seen a missing person David Nkomo NR:28-000235-M21, a male adult aged 87 of stand 44, Village 10, Nkankezi Resettlement under Chief Maduna, Filabusi. He was last seen on March 2, 2022 at around 0900 hours when he left his home going to Sithenga Farm, Nkankezi looking for herbs. The missing person is approximately 1,60 metres in height and is of a medium build. He has grey hair, brown eyes and has no body marks or scars,” said Insp Mangena.

She said anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts must contact Officer in Charge ZRP Filabusi Inspector Matutu contactable on 0772987006 or the investigating officer Sergeant Chinembiri on 0772217455 or contact any nearest police station.- Chronicle

