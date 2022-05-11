Yaya Toure For Spurs Coaching Job?

Yaya Toure is set to hold talks with Tottenham this month over the possibility of a coaching role at the club.

Toure, 38, who retired from professional football in 2020, has been working towards his coaching badges with Spurs’ Under-18s since December, under the supervision of academy manager Dean Rastrick, head of coaching Chris Powell and coach Stuart Lewis.

According to the Evening Standard, a UK newspaper, the club was impressed by the performance of the Ivorian with the junior teams.

And with his UEFA A licence almost done, Toure is seeking a full-time position, with the North London side considering offering him a role on the coaching staff.

The former Barcelona midfielder has previously held coaching positions at Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk and Russian side Akhmat Grozny, leaving the latter in June.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has also had a coaching offer from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta this season, with the pair knowing each other from their Man City days.

Arteta said earlier this year : “He has my number because we’ve spent some years together at City. He is a player I appreciate a lot so he can call me and ask me the question.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

