Zimbabwe Smelling Change-Chamisa
11 May 2022
By-Opposition CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, said Zimbabwe is ready for change.
Posing on Twitter Wednesday, Chamisa said for the real change to be realised all should regisrer to vote.
Chamisa tweeted Wednesday:
There can never be CHANGE in ZIMBABWE without CHANGE of leadership. CHANGE the direction of our country. CHANGE the situation. CHANGE the leaders. Mobilize for CHANGE. Organize for CHANGE. Volunteer for CHANGE. Choose CHANGE,Vote 4 CHANGE! #RegisterToVoteZW #fakapressure